FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Update

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FIRSTGROUP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.53 on Friday. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

