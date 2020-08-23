First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,680 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

