First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,071,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FFMGF opened at $0.35 on Friday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.