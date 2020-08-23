First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,071,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FFMGF opened at $0.35 on Friday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

