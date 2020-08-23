First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.