First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 128.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

