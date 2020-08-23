First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 9,631 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Tutor Perini worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 226.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 962,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,019,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 899,738 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

TPC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 372,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.82. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $199,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,814.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

