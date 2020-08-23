First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 7,810 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,936,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,936,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

