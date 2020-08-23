First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 779 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

