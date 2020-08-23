First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 645 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,702. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

