First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,362 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra increased their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 231,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 745.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

