First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,625 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.33. 234,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,291. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.