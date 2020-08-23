First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 12,409 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Seeyond raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 1,508,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.