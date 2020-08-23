First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,003 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.