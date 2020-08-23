First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.