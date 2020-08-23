First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 523,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.0% in the second quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.6% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 770,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 449.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 105,608 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.45. 2,599,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

