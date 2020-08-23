First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 3,496 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during trading on Friday. 3,124,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,765. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

