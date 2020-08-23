First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.44. 2,551,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,982. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

