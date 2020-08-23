First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $82,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 34.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

WHR stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $180.78. 883,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,581. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

