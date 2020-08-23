First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock remained flat at $$24.91 during trading hours on Friday. 310,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

