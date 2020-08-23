First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $941,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,069. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $302.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

