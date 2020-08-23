First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $893,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 188.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $693.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $651.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,069 shares of company stock worth $31,010,853 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

