First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,567. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

