First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,078. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $212.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

