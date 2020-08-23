First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $799,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $37,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

