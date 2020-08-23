First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $728,000 Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 900.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,824. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

