First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $656,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total value of $2,259,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,762 shares of company stock worth $22,493,608. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.90. The stock had a trading volume of 584,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,826. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

