First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $574,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,630,000 after buying an additional 348,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

