First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 4,959,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.