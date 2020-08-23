First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. 921,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

