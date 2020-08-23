First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 571.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.12. 592,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,432. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

