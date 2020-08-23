First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after buying an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

