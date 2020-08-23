First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

