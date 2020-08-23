First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 427,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

