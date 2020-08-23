First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 227 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Square by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Square by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Square by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock worth $34,624,779. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.10. 8,615,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

