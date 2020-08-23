First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 172 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $46,137,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. 1,230,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

