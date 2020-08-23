First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,140 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 137,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 7,935,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

