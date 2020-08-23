First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.