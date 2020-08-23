First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 5,103 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dana were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dana by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 403,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 2,506,592 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 420,923 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. 1,321,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

