First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 4,539 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

