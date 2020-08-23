First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 20,286 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,803. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

