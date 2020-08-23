First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,893 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 570,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.