FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $246,551.21

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $246,551.21 and $78.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00505285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

