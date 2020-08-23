FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

