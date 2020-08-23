FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $210.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

