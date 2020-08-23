FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.