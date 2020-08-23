Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $45,321,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $43,311,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $32,988,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total transaction of $1,982,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $35,065,425 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $421.60 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $447.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

