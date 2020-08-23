Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $155,052,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $27,738,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 403,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 41,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $3,544,563.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

