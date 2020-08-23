EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

