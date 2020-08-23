EVOS (EVOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,350.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $14,780.38 and approximately $3,350.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

