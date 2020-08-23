Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $124.21 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

